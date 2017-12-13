Harry Styles Absolutely Roasted Roy Moore While Filling In For James Corden

12.13.17 2 hours ago

Last night, fans of The Late Late Show With James Corden had their minds blown when Harry Styles walked out from behind the curtain to announce that he would be hosting the show in place of his friend, as Corden’s wife Julia had just given birth to their daughter. Styles then launched into a classic late-night monologue, taking shots at the controversial Alabama special election and Donald Trump’s discussions to send astronauts to Mars.

“If you’re anything like me, the only thing that you and your friends are talking about at the moment is the Alabama senate race,” he joked. He then went on to absolutely decimate controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore with a burn: “Many of you would think that I am unfamiliar with Roy Moore, being a Brit; that is not true. I am very familiar with Roy Moore. I’ve had to throw him out of more that a dozen of my concerts.” This, of course, being a reference to the allegations of Moore’s having sexual contact with minors over the years. Check out a clip of the joke, which was met with massive applause, above.

Interestingly, it would seem that CBS has cut the joke from their official video recap of Styles’ appearance on The Late Late Show. Regardless, you can see what other shenanigans Stylers and Reggie Watts got up to over the course of the show — including a bit called “Dogs In Sunglasses” — here.

Around The Web

TAGSHARRY STYLESLate Late Show with James CordenRoy Moore

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 2 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP