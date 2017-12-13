Harry Styles Absolutely Roasted Roy Moore While Filling In For James Corden

Last night, fans of The Late Late Show With James Corden had their minds blown when Harry Styles walked out from behind the curtain to announce that he would be hosting the show in place of his friend, as Corden’s wife Julia had just given birth to their daughter. Styles then launched into a classic late-night monologue, taking shots at the controversial Alabama special election and Donald Trump’s discussions to send astronauts to Mars.

“If you’re anything like me, the only thing that you and your friends are talking about at the moment is the Alabama senate race,” he joked. He then went on to absolutely decimate controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore with a burn: “Many of you would think that I am unfamiliar with Roy Moore, being a Brit; that is not true. I am very familiar with Roy Moore. I’ve had to throw him out of more that a dozen of my concerts.” This, of course, being a reference to the allegations of Moore’s having sexual contact with minors over the years. Check out a clip of the joke, which was met with massive applause, above.

Interestingly, it would seem that CBS has cut the joke from their official video recap of Styles’ appearance on The Late Late Show. Regardless, you can see what other shenanigans Stylers and Reggie Watts got up to over the course of the show — including a bit called “Dogs In Sunglasses” — here.