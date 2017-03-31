Today in “No, no, mm-mm, mm-mmm, no, no, no no no, no, hell no, No, No, I refu-no, no“: Harry Styles revealed that his new single will be called “Sign Of The Times” on the 30th anniversary of the release of Prince’s landmark album Sign O’ The Times.

Styles shared his mad disrespectful SEO swagger-jack on Twitter. He also shared some artwork of himself sitting in some water with his clothes on like a goober. Everyone knows you take your clothes off before you purify yourself. The tweet is the latest indication that Styles is dropping something on April 7. He’d previously aired a mysterious commercial during The Voice U.K. where he walked around to some dramatic piano and looked dead into the camera (as opposed to looking dead on camera, like he Dunkirk trailer thatfreaked 1D fans out).

HITS Daily Double reports that “Sign Of The Times” will be a massive Queen-like single that stretches past the five-minute mark. Via their story on the upcoming single:

“The five-minute opus, which has been likened to Queen and other big British rock of the ‘70s, goes wide to all DSPs on 4/7,” they wrote. “The former One Direction heartthrob’s album—produced by Jeff Bhasker—is expected to follow soon thereafter.”