Getty Image

As you might expect from any One Direction-related project, Harry Styles’ world tour in support of his self-titled debut album sold out almost instantly. That’s a bummer for fans who weren’t able to snag tickets, because so far, his global jaunt has included everything from a Stevie Nicks cameo to a Kanye West cover. There’s still hope, though: Today, it was announced that Styles is adding a whopping 56 shows to his schedule, starting in Switzerland on March 11, 2018 and ending in Los Angeles on July 13.

Those tickets go on sale on June 16, with specific on-sale times to be announced on Styles’ website. Even with the available tour pre-sale registration, it’s hard to believe these tickets will last longer than a few minutes, so be vigilant if you’re really committed to seeing him live.

The shows won’t be just about Styles, either, since he’s bringing a lineup of high quality opening acts on the road with him; Warpaint will provide support for his Asia shows between May 1st and May 12th, Leon Bridges for South America and Mexico from May 23rd to June 1st, and Kacey Musgraves for North America from June 5th to the end of the tour. For a series of smaller shows this fall, Styles is also bringing the excellent LA pop trio Muna out for support — the girls recently landed in our top 20 best albums of 2017 so far, so check them out if you’re unfamiliar.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Check out the new tour dates below, head to Styles’ website for ticket info, and revisit our review of Styles’ album here.

3/11 –- Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle

3/13 -– Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

3/14 –- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

3/16 -– Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

3/18 -– Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

3/19 -– Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

3/21 -– Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

3/24 –- Oberhausen, Germany @ König-Pilsener-Arena

3/25 -– Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

3/27 –- Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

3/30 -– Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

3/31 –- Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

4/02 -– Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

4/04 -– Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

4/05 -– Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

4/07 –- Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

4/09 -– Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

4/11 — London, UK @ The O2

4/12 — London, UK @ The O2

4/14 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

4/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

4/21 — Perth, Australia @ Perth Arena

4/24 — Melbourne, Australia @ Hisense Arena

4/27 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

4/28 — Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre

5/01 — Manila, The Philippines @ MOA Arena

5/03 – Singapore @ Indoor Stadium

5/05 — Hong Kong @ Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

5/07 — Bangkok, Thailand @ IMPACT Arena

5/10 — Osaka, Japan @ Kobe World

5/12 — Tokyo, Japan @ Makuhari Messe

5/23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ DirecTV Arena