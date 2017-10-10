Harvey Weinstein Is Apparently Guilty Of Bullying People In The Music Industry, Too

#Rose McGowan
10.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Between damning reports from The New Yorker and The New York Times, and following an ousting from the company that he helped found, Harvey Weinstein is experiencing a rapid demise from his position as a Hollywood power-player. And while the allegations range from sexual assault to sexually harassing young actresses to win favor and keep roles, it appears that his reputation as a power-wielding bully extends into the music industry, too.

Following a social media campaign to make more men come forward with stories of Weinstein’s misconducts, actress Rose McGowan took to Facebook to voice her displeasure about how that social media platform was at getting results. She notes that she’s received plenty of support on Twitter and Instagram and men are finally starting to speak out against Weinstein. But on Facebook, McGowan wrote, “it’s crickets.” The post is ultimately further calling out her Hollywood friends, calling the people refusing to come forward “weenies” and “archaic.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rose McGowan
TAGScoachellaHARVEY WEINSTEINpaul tollettROSE MCGOWAN

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP