Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Madator Records has just announced that the ’90s power punkers Helium are reissuing remastered versions of their two albums, releasing a new LP called Ends With And filled with rarities and demos, and are going on tour in June.

One of Helium’s tracks “XXX” has been remastered and the new version will be featured on Ends With And. Watch the new remastered version of the “XXX” video above.

Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Wild Flag, Autoclave), who fronts Helium, said that “compiling Ends With And has been like stumbling upon a long forgotten time capsule and trying to put the pieces in order.” Timony will be performing Helium’s songs for the tour.

Listen to “Hole In the Ground,” an unreleased track off of Ends With And below. It is also available to stream.





On May 19th, all three of Helium’s LPs, including the 1995’s The Dirt Of Luck, 1997’s The Magic City / No Guitar, and the exclusive new LP Ends With And will be available digitally and on vinyl via Matador Records. You can preorder the physical Ends With And, along with other Helium merch, here.

The full list of tour dates for “Mary Timony Plays Himony” are below.

06/06 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

06/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Northside Festival – Rough Trade

06/09 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/12 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/14 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Here is the full tracklist for Ends With And:

1. “Baby Vampire Made Me”

2. “XXX”

3. “OOO”

4. “Love $$$”

5. “Lucy”

6. “Termite Tree”

7. “Hole In The Ground”

8. “Magic Box”

9. “Superball (Demo)”

10. “What Institution Are You From?”

11. “Lucky Charm”

12. “#12 L’Enfant”

13. “I Am A Witch”

14. “Ghost Car (Demo)”

15. “Puffin Stars”

16. “Leon’s Space Song (Demo):

17. “The Dragon #1”

18. “Fantastic Castle”

19. “Golden Bridge (Demo)”