Back in September, New York’s High Waisted released two new tracks in the form of a 7-inch single, a precursor to their upcoming sophomore album. Included on the 7-inch was the track “Firebomb,” a true rocker reminiscent of the best parts of Hole and The Distillers. Today, we’re happy to be exclusively premiering the video for the track, which features vocalist/guitars Jessica Dye paying homage to powerful frontwomen of the 90’s.

Interspersed with shots of the band’s cathartic live set are shots of Dye in lingerie writhing around on the ground and licking her guitar. “This video is about the struggle to find the confidence to be your boldest self,” Dye said in a statement. “It’s sex-positive and celebrates female strength.” Check out the truly awesome video for “Firebomb” above.

High Waisted’s “Free Throw/Firebomb” seven-inch is out now on Little Dickman Records. Pick it up here and be sure to catch the band on their upcoming tour dates, which can be found below.

10/18 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag

10/19 Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

10/20 Duluth, MN @ Red Herring Lounge

10/21 Winona, MN @ Ed’s No Name Bar

10/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Boone and Crockett

10/24 Chicago, IL @ Shuba’s Tavern

10/25 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

10/26 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

10/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Bushnel

10/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Barbary

11/02 Syracuse, NY @ Space Camp

11/03 Saratoga Springs, NY @ One Caroline

11/04 New York, NY @ Rough Trade