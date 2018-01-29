Since James Corden is hosting the Grammys this year, the show has taken advantage of his comedic chops with a few sketches sprinkled throughout the program. What has emerged as easily the most notable of the bunch is the one in which a group of celebrities take a stab at reading the audiobook version of Michael Wolff’s Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, so it could be Grammy-nominated in the Best Spoken Word Album category in 2019.

Of particular interest is one of the would-be narrators, who is somebody from Trump’s not-so-distant past.

In the audition-style video, figures like John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Khaled, read excerpts about the president’s alleged short attention span, his hair, his inauguration. Cardi B’s contribution was particularly hilarious: “Why am I even reading this sh-t,” she asks after reading her passage. “I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that he really… this is how he lives his life?”