Since James Corden is hosting the Grammys this year, the show has taken advantage of his comedic chops with a few sketches sprinkled throughout the program. What has emerged as easily the most notable of the bunch is the one in which a group of celebrities take a stab at reading the audiobook version of Michael Wolff’s Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, so it could be Grammy-nominated in the Best Spoken Word Album category in 2019.
Of particular interest is one of the would-be narrators, who is somebody from Trump’s not-so-distant past.
In the audition-style video, figures like John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Khaled, read excerpts about the president’s alleged short attention span, his hair, his inauguration. Cardi B’s contribution was particularly hilarious: “Why am I even reading this sh-t,” she asks after reading her passage. “I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that he really… this is how he lives his life?”
Activist bitches
Imagine being this worked by someone’s grandma, LMAO
Sounds like a certain snowflake needs a safe space
[www.youtube.com]
Hey, remember when Dukakis lost and hung around doing random shit a year after?
Yeah me neither. Go away
No, but I remember trump sexually assaulted an underage girl and paid her off, lol XDDD!1!!
I remember when Obama hung up with Louie Farrakhan and the photo was hidden until after he was elected, and I ALSO remember when Obama let Hezbollah sell drugs with impunity just so his arms deal could get pushed through ROFLMAO
DUDE, COINTELPRO, LMAO
So you’re saying Obama gets a free pass? Got it. Keep sucking CNN’s dick.
Sucking that (((((dick))))) would taste way better than the shit you gargle from infowars and breitbart on the daily.
The Obama Hezbollah story first broke on Politico, which is a wee bit more legit, son! But feel free to keep throwing around Infowars and Breitbart as accusations like you’re superior. Maybe say ‘Rense’ too lol.
“…wee bit more legit, son!”
Be honest, how many fedoras do you own?
I’ll say this: I voted for Hillary in the general. I regret it, and I just fucking wish she would go away forever. Not everyone who is anti-Clinton is some Breitbart MAGA chud.
This is hilarious, but not for the reasons you think.
Lol she was used as a cheap prop, and of course libs are lovin it