Hiss Golden Messenger Shares Two Warm Americana Tracks From His Upcoming Album

08.28.17 1 hour ago

Hiss Golden Messenger, aka M.C. Taylor, announced his ninth studio album, Hallelujah Anyhow, about a month ago. As its September 22nd release date creeps closer and closer, Taylor has shared a pair of comforting tracks from the record: “Domino (Time Will Tell)” and “When The Wall Comes Down.”

In a recent interview, Taylor said that “Domino (Time Will Tell),” an upbeat, Springsteen-inspired rocker, is about how traveling the world over the years has made him realize that at their core, people are basically the same:

“‘Domino’ is an acknowledgment that what I do for a living is, on its face, funny. But this life has a pull for me; traveling for a living has been existentially good. It’s hard, and hard things are good, I think. When you travel a lot, so many perceived differences between people are flattened, and you realize how small the world is, and how everybody wants the same things — love, warmth, shelter, food, happiness. Things that are simple in description but also deeply rich and, for many, hard to get at. ‘Domino’ is also just a riff on just how long I’ve been traveling — about 25 years — with very little to show for it until very recently. I’m tremendously fortunate in that way.”

“When The Wall Comes Down,” meanwhile, slows things down as more of an alt-country album closer that we had unknowingly already gotten a small taste of, when he shared some of the song’s lyrics as part of the mysterious album announcement.

Around The Web

TAGSHiss Golden Messenger

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP