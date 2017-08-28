Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hiss Golden Messenger, aka M.C. Taylor, announced his ninth studio album, Hallelujah Anyhow, about a month ago. As its September 22nd release date creeps closer and closer, Taylor has shared a pair of comforting tracks from the record: “Domino (Time Will Tell)” and “When The Wall Comes Down.”

In a recent interview, Taylor said that “Domino (Time Will Tell),” an upbeat, Springsteen-inspired rocker, is about how traveling the world over the years has made him realize that at their core, people are basically the same:

“‘Domino’ is an acknowledgment that what I do for a living is, on its face, funny. But this life has a pull for me; traveling for a living has been existentially good. It’s hard, and hard things are good, I think. When you travel a lot, so many perceived differences between people are flattened, and you realize how small the world is, and how everybody wants the same things — love, warmth, shelter, food, happiness. Things that are simple in description but also deeply rich and, for many, hard to get at. ‘Domino’ is also just a riff on just how long I’ve been traveling — about 25 years — with very little to show for it until very recently. I’m tremendously fortunate in that way.”

“When The Wall Comes Down,” meanwhile, slows things down as more of an alt-country album closer that we had unknowingly already gotten a small taste of, when he shared some of the song’s lyrics as part of the mysterious album announcement.