Hiss Golden Messenger’s Spontaneous, Imperfect New Record ‘Hallelujah Anyhow’ Is A Beacon In Dark Times

#The RX
09.19.17 1 hour ago

Elise Tyler/Uproxx Studios

M.C. Taylor is lying on his bed with his feet up behind him like he’s “talking on one of those old chat lines.” Taylor jokingly refers to his current body position while on the phone to discuss his masterful new record as Hiss Golden Messenger, Hallelujah Anyhow. The artist has just gotten his kids off to school and has nothing but time before his never ending tour schedule kicks back into gear in a couple of weeks.

Anyhow is a powerful, warm, and lived-in experience. As a whole, the project is steeped in positivity and hope with the air of a record you’ve been listening to your whole life. One that’s there to celebrate good times and also there to lift you up when life’s really busting your chops.

Him and his band recorded it in two days.

The album comes less than a year after his last, Heart Like A Levee, which was also accompanied with eight unreleased songs under the title Vestapol. That’s a lot of Hiss in less than twelve months. Taylor however brushes off the short period between releases as he says creating music is his job. It’s his own chosen profession and it’s not some totally out there idea to come back so fast with a group of such cohesive, impactful tracks.

From his Durham, North Carolina home I spoke with Taylor about how it all came together, how he’s been finding hope in social media, his deep love and respect for everyone he works with, and the simple idea of trying to be a good person each day. Read on below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The RX
TAGSHallelujah AnyhowHiss Golden MessengerM.C. TaylorThe RX

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP