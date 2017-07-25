Merge Records

Last month, Hiss Golden Messenger (aka M.C. Taylor) released a standalone single titled “Standing In The Doorway,” which came from the same sessions that resulted in his 2016 album Heart Like A Levee. It seems like that track was the final bit of closure Taylor needed to move on from the album, and now he’s announced a new record, titled Hallelujah Anyhow, due out on September 22 on Merge Records.

Aside from the title, the release date, and the flowery cover art above, there’s not much else we can say about the album just yet. Taylor released a statement, but it’s pretty abstract and just speaks poetically about darkness and dealing with it. The only real concrete information about the album’s content: “This music is for hope. That’s the only thing I want to say about it.”

