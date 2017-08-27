How To Watch The VMAs Livestream Online For 2017

✨YOUR HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST✨@VMAS 📸@shearerphoto A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

This year’s VMAs are upon us, and even if you don’t have a luxurious cable connection, you can still follow along with all the red carpet and pre-show performances at home. It’s possible to livestream the 2017 VMAs even if you don’t have MTV coming to you on a flat screen TV by heading over to Twitter or MTV.com around 6:00 PM EST before show starts at 8 PM EST // 5 PM PST to catch the red carpet and pre-show clips. There’s currently even a countdown to let you know exactly when the livestream will start.

Now, if you don’t have a TV but do have access to a cable subscription, you can also watch the show by heading over to MTV’s live TV section and signing in with that provider info — this option is also available on their app. Host Katy Perry will be helming the show, and Taylor Swift will be dropping her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” so there’s plenty of potential for drama and reconciliation.

Along with the pop star feud that might get busted wide open, Kendrick Lamar is up for eight total nominations. Of course, he’s lost in the past, and the nominees in the rock category leave a little to be desired, but it should be interesting to watch it unfold, regardless.

If you have no cable login, head over to a friend’s or follow @UproxxMusic on Twitter for our live tweeting of the action.