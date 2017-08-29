Hurray For The Riff Raff Shows Off New York’s Stunning Diversity In The ‘Living In The City’ Video

Managing Editor, Music
08.29.17 3 Comments

Hurray For The Riff Raff’s excellent new album The Navigator is a poignant, purposeful missive that spits in the face of a presidency that seeks to other marginalized identities even further, and the group’s front woman Alynda Segarra and her band are already racking up accolades and praise for this triumphant record. It’s been a long road for Segarra, who grew up in New York City, traveled the country as a vagabond, and eventually settled in New Orleans, where she began to refine her distinctive blues. By some counts, The Navigator is Segarra and her crew’s seventh album, which is no small feat.

Today, the band debuted a lighthearted video to accompany one of the album’s best tracks, “Living In The City.” In the clip, Segarra and a cast of distinctly diverse and equally stunning girls climb stairwells, dance on roofs, and otherwise inhabiting Brooklyn in the casual, effortless ways that make that place such a magic spot. Directed by Giselle Bailey — a specific request of Segarra’s — the clip captures something about the essence of New York that the singer wanted to convey.

“I wanted Giselle Bailey to direct ‘Living in the City’ because I am a fan of her work and I knew she understood that I wanted to represent the New York City I grew up with,” Segarra said of the video. “Women taking over public space and making room for ourselves in a society where we are so often threatened into hiding. I learned at a young age that survival in the city for me meant having a crew. Together we could move through the concrete maze and create some sense of freedom.”

Watch the clip above, all that definitely comes through.

Around The Web

TAGSHurray for the Riff RaffLiving In The City

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP