One Of Broadway’s Biggest Stars Is Getting Involved In Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical

06.06.17

How do you make a musical that already counts Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody among its ranks even bigger? Well, if you’re organizing the upcoming stage adaptation of Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, you grab one of the most recognizable Broadway stars of this century. Idina Menzel will lead a reading of the Pill musical before it premieres in May 2018.

Unfortunately for fans of Menzel’s work in Wicked (or parents who have had to hear her belt endlessly on the song “Let It Go“), Menzel won’t be a part of the cast when the play kicks off next spring. She’ll be busy with another off-Broadway production called Skintight. However, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the new musical is looking to make the jump to Broadway after its initial run. And who better for the part than a mega-star who already knows the script?

As has been previously reported, the play itself revolves around several generations of a family as they struggle with their relationships with each other as well as ideas surrounding gender identity and race. While certain songs from Jagged Little Pill will be used in full — expect to hear “Ironic” — the musical also borrows songs and melodies from Morissette’s other albums.

Tickets for the initial run go on sale on June 8. Grab them here.

