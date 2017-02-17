If you’re a Nashville band a lot of people are going to assume one thing about you — that you make country music. Idle Bloom does not make country music. Instead, their post-rock debut album Little Deaths is full of sharp-eyed disaffection, glittering riffs, and wailing choruses that do not go gentle into that good night, or anywhere else for that matter.

Dylan Thomas would be proud of this band if they’d existed in the same century, because the only thing they do is rage against the dying of the light. If more bands had this kind of singleminded, steely resolve, then perhaps people would stop complaining that indie rock has lost its way. It hasn’t, for what it’s worth, and Idle Bloom are just another entry in the 2017 ledger that prove that.

One of the things that sets them apart immediately in the heavier territory is that Idle Bloom are fronted by a woman, Olivia Scibell, and that’s still rare enough in this scene to be notable. She carries early album tracks like “Hive” and “Seeker” through dueling lead guitar solos and frenetic percussion to make their dark psych-rock accessible and memorable. By mid-album, “Sleeper” even feels like a pop song in terms of catchiness, and the short, near three-minute length of most tracks on Little Death help this record keep the breezy, urgent feel of a punk album.