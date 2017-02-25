Soundcloud

Well, that escalated quickly. Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have been circling each other for some time now, not quite beefing but clearly having some sort of spat despite constant denials, but now names are being named and the beef is officially on.

After Nicki seemed to take a few not-so-thinly veiled shots at Remy on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love” this week Remy wasted no time responding with the scathing diss track “ShETHER.” Over Nas’ “Ether” beat, Remy leaves no mystery about who she’s talking to, opening the track with Nicki’s own voice saying “Free Remy” and adding the Ether-esque “F**k Nicki Minaj” then revealing that she’s punched Nicki before, and that’s all before she raps one bar.

After that it’s six straight minutes of Remy simply going in on Nick, speaking on everything from butt implants, her relationship with Meek Mill, ghostwriters, her record deal, her alleged pedophile brother and so much more. “And I saw Meek at All-Star, he told me your ass dropped/

He couldn’t f**k you for three months because your ass dropped,” she raps at one point. Later she continues the lyrical assault with “And to be the Queen of Rap, you gotta actually rap/ The whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap/ No, to be the Queen of Rap, you can’t have a ghostwriter.”