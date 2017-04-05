How Many Elections Have The US Interfered With?

Britney Spears Is So Popular In Israel They Had To Push Back An Election Because Of Her Show

#Britney Spears
04.05.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

While the world already revolves around Britney Spears for some super-fans, her impact has actually delayed world events.

Spears is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency to tour the globe this summer, hitting South East Asia, Tel Aviv and the Philippines, which came as a gift to some fans who couldn’t make it all the way to Sin City. But her tour is causing a bit more ruckus in Tel Aviv, where local officials have postponed their primary elections for the Israeli Labor Party.

According to Jeruselem Online, the overwhelming popularity for the Brit concert on July 3 has made them push back their election to July 4, in fear that some people wouldn’t be able to reach their polling stations.

The social-democratic party, known as HaAvoda, never mentioned Spears directly in their statement, only saying, “The election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on July 3.” It’s pretty clear that it’s our “Toxic” queen herself.

Spears hasn’t spoken out about the news (and, hell, why would she?) but she’s definitely been an active supporter of the democratic process in the past. During her Piece of Me show in Vegas on November 4, she urged her fans to get out and vote (presumably for Hillary Clinton, since the two are pals).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsPiece of MeTel-Aviv

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 47 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP