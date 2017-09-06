Eric Ryan Anderson

After fifteen years running down a dream, J. Roddy Walston has just about caught it. Walston initially began playing in bands in his native Cleveland, Tennessee during high school, and in true teen drama fashion, one of his scratchy demo tape beat out something like 300 other bands to compete at a national festival. While the rest, as they say, is history, one that includes a number of different lineups since that initial high school iteration, over a decade of touring — some of it within the camouflage confines of a church van — and a transition from self-released tapes to LA’s Vagrant Records to a proper home on ATO Records.

After kicking around the south for a bit, love brought Walston to Baltimore, where his girlfriend and now-wife Sarah Kate Walston was studying opera at the renowned Peabody Institute. That’s where J. Roddy Walston & The Business officially began, and their bluesy bar-rock became a staple in Baltimore, and beyond, as the band toured on an unrelenting pace until their ferocious live show was known, not only around the east coast and the south, but all the way over in the west and beyond. Eventually, they headed back down to Richmond, Virginia, and have settled their home base there for now, while continuing to tour relentlessly.

So when the band officially signed with ATO for the 2013 release, Essential Tremors, it put the band on the map in a new way — TV performances for Conan and Late Night With David Letterman, an Austin City Limits appearance, six-month-long placements on Billboard‘s Heatseekers chart, and even advertisement and TV show placement. These are all huge commercial strides for the group, yes, but on the other hand, they’d already been on the map; their touring had built a rabid audience who was right there to support when the larger breaks came.

It’s that same audience, scattered across America, who are thrilled to watch J. Roddy Walston and The Business break out even bigger with this year’s release of Destroyers Of The Soft Life. While this album is a streamlined, sleeker take on their raucous blues, none of their fierceness is lost inside these silvery, hooky songs. If anything, it’s the ideal scenario for a band who have been grinding away on the gutsy, raw side of things for a decade and a half. Working with producer Phil Ek (Built To Spill, Band Of Horses) to refine their loudest wails into barn-busting anthems. Surely, part of what informs this album’s even more expansive sound is the time they spent in all different parts of this country, discovering America in a way few people do anymore.

I count myself among the band’s many fans, won over back in 2014, about a year after Essential Tremors had been released, and quickly caught up on their generous back catalogue, and eagerly awaiting the eventual follow-up. Today, the band have shared yet another new song, the rollicking shimmer of “Numbers,” which you can hear just below. The band’s new record will be here at the end of September, and Walston was kind enough to talk with me about building up that reputation as a live act, what it feels like to blow up, working with Phil Ek, and chasing down dreams. Read our conversation below.