I first heard J. Roddy Walston & The Business at a little festival in Savannah, Georgia called Savannah Stopover Fest. It’s a mini fest that sprang up due to all the bands touring down to Austin, Texas for SXSW, but is a delightful event in its own right. After catching J. Roddy and co. on the first night, I sought them out several times down in Texas too — and wasn’t disappointed by a single set. That was years ago, and in the meantime, the Virginia four-piece have built quite a cult following, mostly off the strength of their enormous touring schedule.

This September, though, they’re releasing a new album, Destroyers Of The Soft Life, and it builds upon their gritty, jolting Americana sound in the best way. Today, they shared the video for “You Know Me Better,” a rollicking, heavy surge of country rock that includes a scream-along chorus in ode to those people who just get down to the core of who you are without even trying. It’s a country song built on top of a rock song, and the resulting mash up is fantastic. Listen to that above and look for their new album coming out at the end of next month.

Destroyers Of The Soft Life is out 9/29 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here and check out more of their extensive tour dates below, these guys are really worth catching live.