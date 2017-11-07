Jack White Says He Is ‘Practically Done’ With His ‘Bizarre’ Next Album

Getty Image

It’s been more than three years since Jack White released his sophomore solo album, Lazaretto, but it’s not like the time in between has been quiet for the prolific rocker. His touring behind that album was massive, including headlining appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo, and he’s also managed to release an album from The Dead Weather, an acoustic compilation record, and several live collections in the ensuing time.

Still, it does seem like due time for a new Jack White release, and the guitarist himself has confirmed that it is on the way. As Billboard reports, White was delivering the keynote at the Making Vinyl conference in his native Detroit on Monday night when he spoke to the magazine exclusively about his next record. He said that the next record is “practically done,” with “just some finishing touches” left to apply. White also called the collection “bizarre,” saying, “I’ve just got to let it settle. I need to listen to it by myself. I haven’t been able to listen to it by myself for awhile.” The record is reportedly expected in the first half of 2018.

During the conference, White also revealed that his own Third Man Records nearly wound up handling the vinyl pressing for Beyonce’s Lemonade, an album in which White appears. He didn’t offer up an explanation as to why it didn’t happen, but it certainly would have been a high-profile release for the small label.