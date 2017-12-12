Jack White Unveiled A Trippy Sound Collage Called ‘Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach’

#Jack White
Senior Music Writer
12.12.17

Jack White’s next solo album might be coming sooner than we all expected. Today, the Third Man Records’ boss, without any kind of warning whatsoever, shared a brand new video and “song” titled “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach.” The audio itself is totally non-linear and is apparently composed of a mishmash of different samples, guitar sounds and vocal snippets. The video, which was directed by White himself, is equally mystifying.

The new offering seems to be keeping in spirit with his pronouncement back in November that his next album was going to be “Bizarre.” White was delivering the keynote at the Making Vinyl conference in his Detroit hometown when he decided to let slip a few details about what fans can expect from him next. “I’ve just got to let it settle,” he said. “I need to listen to it by myself. I haven’t been able to listen to it by myself for awhile.” Adding that all it needed at the time was, “Just some finishing touches.”

While he’s yet to offer an official timetable, considering this latest offering, I think it’s fair to hope to hear from White with a new full-length record sometime in the new year.

You can watch Jack White’s trippy sound collage “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach” in the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGS'Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reachjack white

Best Of 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 33 mins ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP