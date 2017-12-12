Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jack White’s next solo album might be coming sooner than we all expected. Today, the Third Man Records’ boss, without any kind of warning whatsoever, shared a brand new video and “song” titled “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach.” The audio itself is totally non-linear and is apparently composed of a mishmash of different samples, guitar sounds and vocal snippets. The video, which was directed by White himself, is equally mystifying.

The new offering seems to be keeping in spirit with his pronouncement back in November that his next album was going to be “Bizarre.” White was delivering the keynote at the Making Vinyl conference in his Detroit hometown when he decided to let slip a few details about what fans can expect from him next. “I’ve just got to let it settle,” he said. “I need to listen to it by myself. I haven’t been able to listen to it by myself for awhile.” Adding that all it needed at the time was, “Just some finishing touches.”

While he’s yet to offer an official timetable, considering this latest offering, I think it’s fair to hope to hear from White with a new full-length record sometime in the new year.

You can watch Jack White’s trippy sound collage “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach” in the video above.