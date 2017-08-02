Numero Group

Soul singers of the 1960s carry a large canon in popular music. In a decade where progressive thoughts often clashed with conservative views, there was a heralded soul singer from Toronto who was a trailblazer in her own way. Jackie Shane, an American-based singer recognized by genre aficionados as one of the more gracious singers of her era and a pioneer for transgender rights. Today, Numero Group announced they will be releasing Any Other Way, the first artist-approved collection of her music on October 20th. The album will consist of all six of her 45s and also every highlight from her 1967 live sessions at the Sapphire Tavern, including three unreleased tracks.

When she covered “Money” for a 1963 album titled Jackie Shane Live!, she roared, “Some of those people who point and laugh at me, I don’t mind them. Cause I still laugh my way to the bank. This is the closest to Jesus Christ some of you will ever get! I got so much to work with here — I’m a little piece of leather but well put together!”

Shane never shied away from her sexuality or identity when she moved to Toronto, proudly performing in makeup, jewelry and more onstage and off. She was a constant presence of femininity, class and self-dignity. To be a Black transgendered woman in the 1960s carries its own amount of weight. To do so while Canada still recognized the rights of LBGQT individuals as criminal is a wholly more powerful element.