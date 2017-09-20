Getty Image

For the better part of this decade, the former relationship between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal has been a topic of great public interest. That’s the case for several reasons, the most obvious being that she may have sung about it on her 2012 track “All Too Well”: “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / and you still got it in your drawer even now.”

Gyllenhaal’s sister Maggie didn’t confirm the story when asked about it recently, and Jake probably never well, since he’s been famously tight-lipped about his time with Swift and known to dodge questions about the relationship. That’s a known fact, and yet, he was again asked about Swift in a recent interview, and he actually addressed the question with more than a request to talk about something else.

Gyllenhaal posted a video on his Facebook page of an interview with himself and Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who Gyllenhaal plays in the upcoming movie Stronger. In the two-minute clip, the two rib each other and talk pretty casually, and Bauman asks, “If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it? For you, like a country song?”

If Gyllenhaal was ever going to open up about Swift, this would have been the time. Instead, he replied simply, “She sort of moved more into pop now.”

And that was that. Interviewers: Feel free to keep asking Gyllenhaal about Swift, I suppose, but the reality is that he’ll probably never actually talk about it.