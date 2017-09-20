Jake Gyllenhaal Actually Addressed Whether Taylor Swift Would Write Another Song About Him

#Jake Gyllenhaal #Taylor Swift
09.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the better part of this decade, the former relationship between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal has been a topic of great public interest. That’s the case for several reasons, the most obvious being that she may have sung about it on her 2012 track “All Too Well”: “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / and you still got it in your drawer even now.”

Gyllenhaal’s sister Maggie didn’t confirm the story when asked about it recently, and Jake probably never well, since he’s been famously tight-lipped about his time with Swift and known to dodge questions about the relationship. That’s a known fact, and yet, he was again asked about Swift in a recent interview, and he actually addressed the question with more than a request to talk about something else.

Gyllenhaal posted a video on his Facebook page of an interview with himself and Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who Gyllenhaal plays in the upcoming movie Stronger. In the two-minute clip, the two rib each other and talk pretty casually, and Bauman asks, “If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it? For you, like a country song?”

If Gyllenhaal was ever going to open up about Swift, this would have been the time. Instead, he replied simply, “She sort of moved more into pop now.”

And that was that. Interviewers: Feel free to keep asking Gyllenhaal about Swift, I suppose, but the reality is that he’ll probably never actually talk about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal#Taylor Swift
TAGSJake GyllenhaalTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP