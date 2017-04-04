Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James Corden has already become a beloved figure in the music world via his Carpool Karaoke segment, a viral smash that has featured the likes of Michelle Obama, Adele, Lady Gaga and more. (Literally the only way it could get bigger is if Beyonce went on… your move James). Anyway, today he’s turned his attention to another delightful bit of music video nonsense, offering us a parody of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz’ infamous “Get Low” to coincide with the NCAA championship special. How could The Late Late Show let such an important event go by without acknowledging it?

To mark the event, Corden dressed up in Lil Jon mode — aka sunglasses, sideways hat, chains, and sneakers — to dance alongside a bunch of twerking mascots who were more than happy to his hear replacement lyrics of “To the basketball / To the ball / To the sweat drop down Chris Paul.” Don’t worry, Corden also shows up in a pink jersey a couple of times to try out his own moves on the court, but whether it’s a lay up or a free throw, there’s no way James can compete. His dance moves, silly string, and lip syncing through, know no bounds. Still waiting for Lil Jon to weigh in on the whole shenanigan. In the meantime, watch above.