Little Known NCAA Facts

James Corden’s ‘Get Low’ Parody For The NCAA Championships Has So Many Twerking Mascots

04.04.17 6 mins ago

James Corden has already become a beloved figure in the music world via his Carpool Karaoke segment, a viral smash that has featured the likes of Michelle Obama, Adele, Lady Gaga and more. (Literally the only way it could get bigger is if Beyonce went on… your move James). Anyway, today he’s turned his attention to another delightful bit of music video nonsense, offering us a parody of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz’ infamous “Get Low” to coincide with the NCAA championship special. How could The Late Late Show let such an important event go by without acknowledging it?

To mark the event, Corden dressed up in Lil Jon mode — aka sunglasses, sideways hat, chains, and sneakers — to dance alongside a bunch of twerking mascots who were more than happy to his hear replacement lyrics of “To the basketball / To the ball / To the sweat drop down Chris Paul.” Don’t worry, Corden also shows up in a pink jersey a couple of times to try out his own moves on the court, but whether it’s a lay up or a free throw, there’s no way James can compete. His dance moves, silly string, and lip syncing through, know no bounds. Still waiting for Lil Jon to weigh in on the whole shenanigan. In the meantime, watch above.

TAGSjames cordenLIL' JONTHE LATE LATE SHOW
The New Cast Of 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Isn't Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA's First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls' Legacy Of 'Girl Power' Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
