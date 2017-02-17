Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James Corden is still having fun looking back on his time hosting the Grammys this past Sunday. Not only did he have Lars Ulrich on to discuss Metallica’s troublesome performance with Lady Gaga, confirming that James Hetfield was very upset, but he’s also offered a few sketches and bits to make fun of his time hosting. Thursday capped it off by showing some of the behind-the-scenes antics his parents got into before their memorable appearance on the show. It’s not the first time that Corden has drafted his parents into assisting The Late Late Show with a sketch. He’s sent them to a WWE event in the past and had them invade the NFL when they played in London a few years back.

This time around, Corden’s mother and father get the pampered treatment and then end up rubbing shoulders with a few of the bigger names at the awards. Metallica and Keith Urban serenade the couple with their songs, but it’s definitely Morris Day And The Time that provide the most memorable moment from the clip. Who wouldn’t want to get the chance to break out that dance?

Corden’s dad also breaks out his saxophone, playing a bit for John Legend in a bit that seems a little too forced but is still nice for the attempt. It spills out onto the red carpet, where kisses are shared and Skrillex is put on the spot for not knowing who Corden is or any of the nominees at the show. I probably wouldn’t have come to the show if I wasn’t aware of anything, but he could’ve always just wandered in off the street.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)