Japandroids’ Performance On ‘Colbert’ Is Bigger Than It Has Any Right To Be

02.01.17 29 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Japandroids have made a career out of making a spartan set-up sound big as all hell. Their most recent album is full of songs so epic and life-affirming that it’s hard to remember that there’s only two of them. Even more impressively, they manage to bring that scope, scale and surprising massive-ness to their live set. The duo threw themselves into a performance of the title track off of Near To The Wild Heart Of Life, throwing away any sort of rock star pretense and just trying as hard as they can for the audience in-studio and over-the-air.

The performance is great enough on its own. But when you couple the band’s frenetic set with the meta-narrative of all the groups that have sprouted up in their too-long absence and attempted to snatch the whoa oh oh crown, Brian King and David Prowse take on the aura of sweaty kings returning to claim their DIY thrones.

That’s a long-winded way to say their performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is really intense and really great, much like the band themselves. Check it out up top.

Near To The Wild Heart Of Life is out now, and you can stream it — along with the rest of January’s great release slate — here.

TAGSJapandroidsLATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOW

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP