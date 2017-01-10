Japandroids Switch It Up Ever So Slightly On ‘No Known Drink Or Drug’

Getty Image

By this point we know what to expect from Japandroids. Guitars that sound like a fireworks display, anthemic choruses and lots of woah oh ohs. But that just means we’re in the perfect position for the Canadian duo to surprise us, and that’s exactly what they do on their latest single “No Known Drink Or Drug.”

While the band doesn’t go full sad-boy balladeer — I’m not sure they’d know how — the latest single from Near To The Wild Heart Of Life is relatively mellow. The lyrics aren’t shouted like they’re the most important statements ever made and the wordless harmonies are toned down to the from woahs to super lax na na nas. While the guitar work is still 100% unrelenting Japandroids (peep that soundwave, guys), this latest single is the sound of a band that’s moving ever-so-slightly away from the Younger Thems and taking just enough of a risk to keep things interesting.

Near To The Wild Heart Of Life drops on January 27 and the duo are hitting the road shortly thereafter. Check out their tour dates below.

Japandroids Tour Dates:

2/13 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

2/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/15 — Chicago, IL @Vic Theatre

2/17 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theatre (SOLD OUT)

2/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theatre

2/20 — Boston, MA @ Royale

2/23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

2/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

2/28 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/01 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

3/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

3/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/05 — St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

3/07 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

3/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

3/11 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

3/13 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

3/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

3/17 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

3/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

4/19 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

4/20 — Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9

4/22 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

4/23 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

4/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

4/26 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

4/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ The Rotonde / Botanique

4/28 — Birmingham, UK @ o2 Institute Birmingham

4/30 — Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

5/01 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

5/02 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

5/04 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

5/05 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

5/06 — London, UK @ o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

6/01-04 — Barcelona, SP @ Primavera Sound

6/08-10 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound