Via Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast, the solo project from Portland musician Michelle Zauner, turned to the stars to illuminate her life on earth on this year’s excellent album Soft Sounds From Another Planet. But for her next project, Japanese Breakfast will head to outer space in a much more literal sense.

Japanese Breakquest is a new RPG video game designed by Zauner along with Elaine Fath. The game is set in space, with the story focussing on a mission to collect pieces of the “Machinist robot” that will help you fight off aliens that are trying to take over your space ship. Zauner’s game isn’t just inspired by the cosmos, though, as it will also incorporate aspects from her own indie music scene. Band merchandise and equipment like a (Sandy) Alex G t-shirt or Frankie Cosmos’ Danelectro guitar become tools that help you achieve your mission, and you can raise your characters’ stats and learn abilities like “Philly Indie Cred” and “Rip a Solo.”

For fans less inclined to games, there is an incentive to check Japanese Breakquest out, too. The game will feature midi versions of every song from Soft Sounds From Another Planet, with the tracks soundtracking the game as you play, and available to download in full if you beat the game

Japanese Breakquest is available to play in full here. Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out now via Dead Oceans.