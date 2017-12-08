Wilsun RC/Rhino Entertainment/Dead Oceans/Javotti Media

Before you fly off the handle with comments and insults, read this: These are groupings of my favorite albums of the year. By favorite, I am saying that these albums broke through to me in a way that defined my 2017. This is music that stayed on repeat and defined my moods and feelings. I am sure some of these made your best albums list, some you may not know, and some you may hate. But these are my favorites, and that’s all I gotta say.

Favorite reissue: The Replacements, For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986



Rhino

Even for some self-proclaimed music fans, The Replacements are often more mythology than an actual band with amazing songwriting and musicianship. “Aren’t those the guys who got banned from SNL?” they ask. But some of us, we were lucky enough to discover Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash! when we were in our teenage years. For us, The Replacements became the ultimate symbol of teenage angst and garage punk badassness.

As great as Sorry Ma was, the song that eventually blew my mind wide open was “Bastards Of Young” from their Sire Records debut. The performance of that then little-known song on For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 captures the essence of what makes this one of my all-time favorite anthems of teen angst and yearning.

God, what a mess, on the ladder of success

Where you take one step and miss the whole first rung

Dreams unfulfilled, graduate unskilled

It beats pickin’ cotton and waitin’ around to be forgotten

We are the sons of no one, bastards of young

We are the sons of no one, bastards of young

The daughters and the sons

….perfection. Sometimes I want to be thirteen forever.

Favorite new rock record: Queens Of The Stone Age, Villains



Matador Records

I grew up in New York, when rock was the coolest. We had CBGB’s, the birthplace of downtown cool — the house that Blondie, Television, The Ramones, and The Talking Heads built. And then came MTV and, with a few exceptions, rock kinda sucked for a long time. Who made rock cool again… was it The Strokes? The moment I heard I heard The Strokes, I knew something new, and yet very old — rock coolness — had crept back into the public consciousness. Rock-cool is something you feel when you hear it and this Queens album has it. The tempos, the grooves, the melodies, and the guitar tones are all just right for Josh Homme to deliver his cool rock guy thing. I bump this and I am happy with just how cool it makes me feel.

Favorite new album from a band I first discovered in 1990: Slowdive, Slowdive

Dead Oceans

Slow groovy tempos, check. A hip blend of atmospheric guitar effects and delays, check. The ideal melancholy ambient vocal that sits perfectly inside the mix? Definitely. If any of these things sound like they are up your alley, this album is for you. I only listen when I am in a good mood, out of fear of what the emotional context could do to me in another mood.

Favorite album from a band I discovered this year (via Steven Hyden): Sheer Mag, Need To Feel Your Love

Wilsun RC

Before this year I had no idea who this band was. Then I read Steven Hyden’s write-up where he compared Sheer Mag to Thin Lizzy…huh? I was beyond intrigued. Thin Lizzy are pretty rad and I needed to know what they would sound like today in the hands of a newer band. All I can say is, “Thank you, Steven Hyden.” THANK YOU. This album helped complete the mood of my 2017. It was something I needed in my life to fill in some gaps and make those happier moments even happier. You probably need it too, because I still haven’t found a replacement. But if you are skeptical, just read that above piece by Hyden. He is the perfect gateway drug to help you get hooked like I did.

Favorite new album that is technically a nerdy-jazz fusion album: Thundercat, Drunk



Brainfeeder

I love Thundercat. I love every music-nerdy-soulful thing about him. Despite his enormous talent, Thundercat always seems humble. He pays homage. And on this album, he pays homage to a weird perfect mixture of blue-eyed soul, R&B, and jazz fusion nerdiness. I am talking about, like, Alan Holdsworth level jazz fusion nerdiness. It is probably worth noting that Holdsworth passed away this year. With his passing, and Zappa’s before him, not to mention Jaco before him, we lost our giant nerdy musical technicians who wanted us all to take musical chances. Listening to Drunk restored my hope in that legacy of exploration, because it lives on in Thundercat’s even more capable hands. He is a musician who can turn complex and nerdy music into something rich, soulful, and even accessible and fun.