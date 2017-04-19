Adele's Most Memorable Concert Moments

U2’s Bono Gave Javier Bardem Just About The Best Co-Sign You’ll Ever Read

#U2
Managing Editor, Music
04.19.17 2 Comments

Courtesy of Esquire/Alexei Hay

After his much-discussed appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN., Bono has been back in the spotlight lately — or at least on the radar of millennials who might not know as much about U2’s greatest albums as, say, our esteemed rock critic Steven Hyden. Anyway, today Javier Bardem covered the latest issue of Esquire magazine, and Bono came up yet again! Turns out he’s BFFs with Bardem, and the two often hang out together. In fact, Bono even gave a long quote for the story detailing his immense affection and respect for Bardem:

Around The Web

TOPICS#U2
TAGSBONOJarvier BardemU2

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 day ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP