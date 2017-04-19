Courtesy of Esquire/Alexei Hay

After his much-discussed appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s new album DAMN., Bono has been back in the spotlight lately — or at least on the radar of millennials who might not know as much about U2’s greatest albums as, say, our esteemed rock critic Steven Hyden. Anyway, today Javier Bardem covered the latest issue of Esquire magazine, and Bono came up yet again! Turns out he’s BFFs with Bardem, and the two often hang out together. In fact, Bono even gave a long quote for the story detailing his immense affection and respect for Bardem: