Jason Isbell’s New Album Is Called ‘The Nashville Sound’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

03.13.17 43 mins ago

We knew a new album from Jason Isbell had to be in the works, but today he’s confirmed that it’s not only on the way, but coming this summer. Isbell spoke to Nashville’s independent radio station The Lightning 100 this morning and revealed the details behind his next record: It’s called The Nashville Sound and will be out this June, 6/16.

Along with the album release news, Isbell also shared some exciting upcoming dates at Nashville’s historical venue The Ryman, which probably tie into a full tour that hasn’t been fully unveiled yet.

