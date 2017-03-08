Jay Som’s Melina Duterte Does A Little Of Everything On Her Great New Indie-Pop Opus ‘Everybody Works’

03.08.17

Cara Robbins

On Turn Into, her immensely appealing 2016 debut recorded under the name Jay Som, 22-year-old Oakland musician Melina Duterte established herself as a multi-hyphenate wunderkind — a singer, songwriter, and producer of sneakily sophisticated indie-pop songs. (Oh, and she plays all of the instruments on her records, too.) After posting Turn Intoon Bandcamp, Duterte parlayed the popularity of the record into a received tour with Mitski and a record deal with Polyvinyl, which will release the latest Jay Som LP, Everybody Works, on Friday.

Essentially a bigger and bolder reboot of Turn Into‘s ecumenical, genre-hopping approach, Everybody Works finds Duterte exploring a variety of styles — from catchy dance-pop to guitar-heavy indie-rock to spacey ambient soundscapes — and somehow integrating them into a cohesive whole. The result plays like a mixtape of comfort music from the past 30 years.

“There’s just a combination of the genres that I sort of fell in love with growing up,” Duterte said during a recent interview. “I just went back to music that really resonated with me.”

