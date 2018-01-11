Jay Som Shares The Grungy Jangle Pop Single ‘Pirouette,’ From The ‘Everybody Works’ Sessions

Jay Som released a diverse and excellent debut album last year, Everybody Works, but she’s not quite done with it yet. Today, she has announced a new 7-inch single called Pirouette, which features two new songs that originated during the Everybody Works sessions, “Pirouette” and “O.K., Meet Me Underwater.” The single comes out on January 26 digitally and on vinyl, and Jay Som has shared the garage pop-rock title track today.

Jay Som says that even though both songs didn’t work in context of the album, they’re still significant to her:

“Both of these tracks were made during the spring of 2016 — the first demo stages for Everybody Works. They were fun to write and record but felt out of place on the track​ ​list during the finalization of the album. These tracks remain close to my heart and I’m really grateful they’re finally out in the world.”

Check out Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates below, and revisit our interview with her here.

1/18-21 — Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic
2/15 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
2/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
2/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom @ Sabertooth Micro Fest
2/19 — Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
2/21 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
2/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Art & Technology Theater @ Noise Pop
2/23 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
2/24 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
6/15 — Dublin, Ireland @ Donnybrook Stadium

