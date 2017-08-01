Getty Image

Jay-Z and Coldplay leader Chris Martin, at least in a professional capacity, are old friends: Martin featured on Hova’s 2006 track “Beach Chair,” while Jay-Z later reciprocated by providing a guest verse for Coldplay’s 2008 song “Lost+.” It turns out that the British singer has left quite the impression on the rap icon, who recently told Metro that Martin is one of the smartest people he’s ever met.

“We are good friends, but what I got to say has nothing to do with our friendship,” he said. “I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius, and Chris Martin is just that.”

He then upped the ante on his praise, saying that Martin is so fantastic that home country will forever remember him as a truly transcendent and legendary figure:

“In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it: you ain’t gonna regret it.”

Jay-Z has a point: At least among Spotify listeners, Coldplay is more popular than The Beatles. Deadmau5 really doesn’t care for the band’s Chainsmokers collaboration “Something Just Like This” at all, though. Whatever the case, revisit “Lost+” below.