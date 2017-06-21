NBC

Fresh off making his television debut on Last Call With Carson Daly and the epic new song “Dramamine,” DIY hero Jeff Rosenstock is back on the brain again thanks to a just-released split EP with the counter-productively-named South Korean ska band Skasucks. Two of the five tracks are from Rosenstock, and the most interesting of the pair has to be his frenetic cover of Patsy Cline’s 1962 pop hit “She’s Got You.”

The former Bomb the Music Industry! leader turned the country-leaning classic pop song into a midtempo garagey punk rager that’s as fun to listen to as it is different than its source material. His other contribution to the EP is the breakneck, two-minute “NEVERGONNAGETITBACKAGAIN!!!,” about which he wrote:

“‘NEVERGONNAGETITBACKAGAIN!!!’ was (mostly) written in total isolation in a double wide trailer in the Catskill mountains. The trailer belongs to my friends Kara and Pete who were kind enough to let me hole up there for a week in the dead of winter 2017 and work on some songs. It was very nice. Thank you both.”

(Speaking of trailers, Rosenstock is looking to get his hands on one so he can tour this summer, so let him know if you have any leads.)

The vinyl edition of the EP is already sold out, which makes sense considering only 700 copies were available at a name-your-price rate. The digital version of the release is still available pay-what-you-want on Rosenstock’s Bandcamp page, though.

Listen to the two new songs above, watch Cline perform “She’s Got You” below, and revisit our recent conversation with Rosenstock here.