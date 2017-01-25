Phillip Randall

In recent weeks, several artists have been announcing efforts to show support for those that feel threatened by the administration of Donald Trump. Notably, last week, we got I Give You Power,” a new track from Arcade Fire featuring Mavis Staples that was released alongside a tweet stating that, “It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other,” with proceeds from the single to be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a similar vein, in the days since the inauguration, indie rockers Pinegrove released their first-ever live album Elsewhere, exclusively on Bandcamp. Featuring songs from Cardinal, our number one rock album of 2016, the album is available for “pay-what-you-want,” and profits will be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that helps marginalized individuals with legal defense, especially when related to civil rights advocacy. Since November’s election, Pinegrove has been donating a section of their online profits to various charities. They explained their decision to release the album, as well as updated fans on how much money they have raised to date, in a post on Facebook.