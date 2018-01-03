Jeff Rosenstock Celebrates The New Year With A Surprise Album And A New Set Of Tour Dates

Hip-Hop Editor
01.03.18

Getty Image

Indie rocker Jeff Rosenstock last released a solo project in 2016 with Worry, but started off 2018 strong with a surprise release of its follow-up, Post-, along with a new slate of tour dates that will extend all the way to May.

The former Bomb the Music Industry! frontman holed up in a trailer in a double-wide trailer in East Durham just after the President’s inauguration in 2017 to write the new album, which he released exclusively to his Bandcamp page on New Year’s Day. Post- is available for free stream and download as an added bonus for the DIY musician’s fans. Rosenstock says that the album was recorded in a week-long recording session in Palo Alto, CA, played live to tape, and features some pretty “heavy” lyrics as a result of its genesis.

While Rosenstock’s tour to promote Post- was originally intended to be a short burst of shows in, he added a batch of new dates that will include a full East Coast swing that will take him to Brooklyn, DC, and Chicago. You can check out both the new album and the full tour schedule below.

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *
02/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
02/17 – San Diego, CA @ You’re Going To Hate This Fest
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop
02/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
03/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
03/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dad #
03/08 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #
03/09 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group #
03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #
04/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^
04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^
04/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^
04/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ^
04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium ^
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Coffman Memorial Union ^
04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo – Backroom ^
04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^
05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^
05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall ^

* = w/ ROAR and Lemuria
# = w/ Laura Stevenson and Chris Farren
^ = w/ Martha and Bad Moves

Around The Web

TAGSJeff Rosenstockpost-

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP