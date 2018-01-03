Getty Image

Indie rocker Jeff Rosenstock last released a solo project in 2016 with Worry, but started off 2018 strong with a surprise release of its follow-up, Post-, along with a new slate of tour dates that will extend all the way to May.

The former Bomb the Music Industry! frontman holed up in a trailer in a double-wide trailer in East Durham just after the President’s inauguration in 2017 to write the new album, which he released exclusively to his Bandcamp page on New Year’s Day. Post- is available for free stream and download as an added bonus for the DIY musician’s fans. Rosenstock says that the album was recorded in a week-long recording session in Palo Alto, CA, played live to tape, and features some pretty “heavy” lyrics as a result of its genesis.

While Rosenstock’s tour to promote Post- was originally intended to be a short burst of shows in, he added a batch of new dates that will include a full East Coast swing that will take him to Brooklyn, DC, and Chicago. You can check out both the new album and the full tour schedule below.

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

02/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

02/17 – San Diego, CA @ You’re Going To Hate This Fest

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop

02/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

03/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

03/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dad #

03/08 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

03/09 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group #

03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

04/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

04/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

04/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ^

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium ^

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Coffman Memorial Union ^

04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo – Backroom ^

04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall ^

* = w/ ROAR and Lemuria

# = w/ Laura Stevenson and Chris Farren

^ = w/ Martha and Bad Moves