Getty Image

Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities are taking another hit, as Jennifer Holliday announced she will no longer be performing at the event, as reported by The Wrap. Holliday said she regrets agreeing to the performance in the first place, calling it a “lapse of judgment” on her part.

The president-elect has not had much luck in securing performers for his inauguration festivities. Numerous bigwigs, including Elton John and Andrea Bocelli, were rumored to have serenaded the Washington, D.C. crowd, but quickly denied their involvement. Even the world-famous Rockettes had protested their involvement with the event, with its parent company saying the dancers don’t have to perform. But Trump caught a break when it was announced on Friday Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Holliday would help keep the place rocking. But Holliday has appeared to have apprehensions about performing and bowed out.

In a statement to The Wrap, Holliday said she backed out of the festivities as she was “uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.” Holliday, a longtime ally of the LGBT community, say she didn’t want to hurt these members of her fanbase and said she is deeply indebted to them:

“My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!…Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you… You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.”

Trump’s Inauguration is not necessarily lacking star power, but the absence of Holliday is definitely a blow. But hey, maybe Scott Baio can serenade the crowd with some of his classic tunes.

(Via The Wrap)