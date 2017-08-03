Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jessie Ware took a bit of a break from music after having a child in 2016, but now the singer is back in full force, as she recently demonstrated with the release of her strong new single, “Midnight.” The soulful pop track showcases her extraordinary vocal abilities, and now the song has a new video that reinforces the nighttime aesthetic.

The clip, directed by Tom Beard and filmed in Mallorca, an island off the coast of Spain, shows Ware driving around at night and eventually finding herself at a hazy beach. “We shot from 1 AM until the sun came up and the video was so much fun to make,” Ware said.

The song comes from Ware’s as-of-yet-untitled third album, which she previously said was greatly influenced by starting a family with her husband and child:

“I’ve written with a lot of different people, but I think what’s bringing it all together is my voice, and the storytelling. It’s quite a personal record, which I didn’t realize [when writing it]. I thought I was just writing songs, but it’s become this record that’s for my husband and my baby. It’s been a wild couple of years, and I feel like this album represents those ups and downs, the fear, the beauty, and the celebrations.”

Watch the “Midnight” video above.