Jessie Ware Grapples With The Demons Of Love In Her Dark And Foreboding ‘Midnight’ Video

08.03.17 13 mins ago

Jessie Ware took a bit of a break from music after having a child in 2016, but now the singer is back in full force, as she recently demonstrated with the release of her strong new single, “Midnight.” The soulful pop track showcases her extraordinary vocal abilities, and now the song has a new video that reinforces the nighttime aesthetic.

The clip, directed by Tom Beard and filmed in Mallorca, an island off the coast of Spain, shows Ware driving around at night and eventually finding herself at a hazy beach. “We shot from 1 AM until the sun came up and the video was so much fun to make,” Ware said.

The song comes from Ware’s as-of-yet-untitled third album, which she previously said was greatly influenced by starting a family with her husband and child:

“I’ve written with a lot of different people, but I think what’s bringing it all together is my voice, and the storytelling. It’s quite a personal record, which I didn’t realize [when writing it]. I thought I was just writing songs, but it’s become this record that’s for my husband and my baby. It’s been a wild couple of years, and I feel like this album represents those ups and downs, the fear, the beauty, and the celebrations.”

Watch the “Midnight” video above.

Around The Web

TAGS@MIDNIGHTJESSIE WARE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP