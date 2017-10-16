Jessie Ware’s Emotionally Raw New Track ‘Sam’ Was Co-Written By Ed Sheeran

#Ed Sheeran
10.16.17 36 mins ago

Jessie Ware has made it clear during the lead-up to her upcoming album Glasshouse that the record is very much about how becoming a mother has changed her life in a variety of ways. “Sam,” the latest track to be shared from the album, is no exception, as it’s a vulnerable look at the new role love and motherhood has in her life.

The song was co-written with Ed Sheeran, and includes contributions from Chance The Rapper’s trumpet player Nico Segal, Francis of Francis And The Lights, and bassist Pino Palladino. She previously spoke about writing the song with Sheeran, saying he pushed her outside of her comfort zone:

