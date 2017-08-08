Jessy Lanza Bikes Through Her Hometown In The Dreamy ‘I Talk BB’ Video

Jessy Lanza

Canadian electronic songwriter Jessy Lanza dropped her latest video today. It’s a love letter to her hometown set to “I Talk BB,” taken from her sophomore album, Oh No.

The video features the Hyperdub artist biking through Hamilton, Ontario, on what looks to be a cool, spring morning. The ride takes her from the waterfront to the downtown, past many of the city’s sites and citizens. Directed by Winston H. Case the concept for the video builds on the treatment Case made for the “I Talk BB” Morgan Geist remix that came out last year.

Though this latest video features some of the same footage as the original, it has a higher production value and features Lanza herself, singing directly into the camera as she bikes through town. It’s also brighter, which is better suited to the song and the kind portrait of the town Lanza and Case are trying to convey.

The Oh No cut moves at perfect cruising speed, the face-to-face intimacy that its lyrics demand making for a perfect complement to the video’s close up look at Steeltown.

See Jessy Lanza live:

08/08 — Primošten, Croatia @ SuperUho Festival

08/12 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

08/18 — Toronto, Canada @ Camp Wavelength

09/09 — Nrmal Baja, Rosarito, Mexico

09/14 — Montreal, Canada @ Pop Montreal