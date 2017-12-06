Getty Image

Even though Jimi Hendrix split the scene almost 50 years ago now, that hasn’t stopped him from cranking out full albums of new material on a semi-regular basis. For those thinking the well had been fully tapped following the release of Valleys Of Neptune in 2010 and People, Hell, And Angels in 2013, you’ve got another thing coming. Today, Hendrix’s estate, along with Legacy Recordings has announced that this spring, fans can expect a brand new album from the guitar maven titled Both Sides Of The Sky.

The new album is filled out with 13 different tracks, 10 of which have never officially been released before. The majority of the new material was cooked up by Hendrix’s outfit Band Of Gypsys, which featured Billy Cox on bass and Buddy Miles on drums. Stephen Stills appears on two songs from the album, one called “$20 Fine” and his own composition “Woodstock.” According to Hendrix’s producer Eddie Cramer, the former track “sounds like Crosby, Stills & Nash except it’s on acid, you know.” Johnny Winter, the legendary slide guitar wizard also shows up on the record for a song titled “Things I Used To Do.”

“The first thing is you put the tape on and you listen to it and the hairs just stand up right on the back of your neck and you go, ‘Oh my God. This is too f*cking incredible,” Kramer said in a release. “It’s an incredible thing. 40, 50 years later here we are and I’m listening to these tapes going, ‘Oh my God, that’s an amazing performance.’”

Both Sides of the Sky is schedule to drop on March 9, 2018.