Jlin’s Remix Of Ben Frost’s ‘Ionia’ Is A Kinetic Piece Of Footwork Bliss

Back in August when Ben Frost announced his forthcoming album, The Centre Cannot Hold, we told you that that Indiana-based footwork producer Jlin had been teasing some kind of collaboration between the two. Today the project they’d been working on has finally come to light: Jlin has remixed “Ionia,” the first single from Frost’s new album.

In typical footwork fashion, Jlin hones in on moments of repetition in “Ionia.” Coming in at half the time as Frost’s original, Jlin’s mix opts for a more direct, percussive approach. The pensive guitar line that intros Frost’s version gets repeated and with the added organic percussive elements, gets transformed into something that sounds ripped from an afropop song.

Frost’s instrumentals are known for his earth-shattering, low, rumbling tones and Jlin subs those out here for some pulsing, sub-bass instead. Gone is the looming dread and suspense of a typical Frost number, and what’s left is a moving, kinetic track that evokes an ancient feeling that befits the song’s namesake.

Frost recorded “Ionia” and the entirety of The Centre Cannot Hold with Steve Albini in his Chicago studio.

Jlin’s second album, Black Origami came out on Planet Mu Records this past March, and Ben Frost’s The Centre Cannot Hold is out 9/29 on Mute Records.