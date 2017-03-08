Joan Shelley’s Kentucky Songwriting Shines On The Folksy And Introspective ‘Wild Indifference’

03.08.17 1 hour ago

Facebook

Yesterday Louisville, Kentucky-based folk songwriter Joan Shelley released “Wild Indifference,” the first single off her upcoming self-titled record. This album — which was produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy — is Shelley’s fourth record to date, and will be out May 5 on No Quarter.

In an interview with NPR, Shelley said that, “everything about [the] album, from writing to performance to artwork, was an exercise in understatement.” “Wild Indifference” is a prime example of Shelley achieving said simplicity and rawness. Where folk music sometimes feels limited by its simplicity, Shelley’s deliberate simplicity is exactly what elevates her above other female folk artists. “Wild Indifference” feels like Shelley is talking directly to her listeners, pulling them into her intimate thought processes and questions. Perhaps that’s exactly what Jeff Tweedy heard when he decided to collaborate with her and eventually bring her on tour with Wilco.

This first song, in context with Shelley’s discussion of the album, outlines her own writing styles and processes, and Shelley sincerely sings out “It’s all centered around you.” Similarly, Shelley told NPR that this album is “central in relation to her other work,” and the stark, bare-bones style of it brings us back to the centeredness that allows her to feel so accessible to listeners.

Around The Web

TAGSjoan shelleyno quarterwilcoWild Indifference
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP