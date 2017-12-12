Premiere: Johanna Warren’s ‘Here To Tell’ Video Is A Dark And Dreamy Folk Fantasy

12.12.17

Portland-based folksinger Johanna Warren is about as radical as they come.

After she caught some national attention in with her sophomore album numun, which followed up her 2013 debut, Fates, Warren decided to found her own label, Spirit House Records, “a radically artist-friendly label for witches, healers and free spirits.  ” Via Spirit House, she released her third record Gemini I, the first in a pair of albums written about a tumultuous relationship with a man, who was a Gemini, that she describes as her “twin flame.”

“All the songs on both records are about a complicated three-year relationship with a Gemini man,” Warren said. “It was very much a ‘twin flame’ situation. We were working with bright light and intense shadow.”

Turning in her formerly abstract folk for more focused, relational songs, Gemini I further increased Warren’s profile as an emerging folksinger to watch. Now, she’s preparing the release of Gemini II, also through her own label, and today we’re premiering the dark, dreamy fantasy-based video that accompanies the lead single, “Here To Tell.”

In the clip, a wild cast of characters float in and out of a dream world that seems to be accessed Narnia-style through a magic mirror. A stranger in the land encounters a number of monsters, beings and found imagery, before returning to a welcoming home. Eagle-eyed viewers will note the tarot imagery that pops up again and again in the clip, so watch it above.

In addition to her work as a musician, Warren also works in Portland as a healer, you can read about her work in that field here.

Gemini II is out 2/16 via Spirit House Records. Pre-order it here.

TAGSgemini iijohanna warren

