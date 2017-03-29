Getty Image

Imagine trudging bleakly though the train station on your morning commute, ruminating on freshly laundered sheets and never-ending episodes of The Great British Baking Show. Your job sucks, but with every step, you’re forcing yourself to move forward. Then, enthusiastic whispers, swift shuffling and a crowd. John Legend seemingly appears out of nowhere at a stand-up piano, busting out “Ordinary People,” as if reading your mind.

This is what happened to London commuters on Wednesday morning, when Legend found a piano at St. Pancras station and started tickling the ivories. He played “Ordinary People,” “All of Me” and “Surefire,” a cut off his most recent album, Darkness and Light.