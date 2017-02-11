Disaster Averted: John Legend Will Perform Songs From ‘La La Land’ At The Oscars

For those sweating over Ryan Gosling possibly taking the stage at the Oscars, you can calm down. The La La Land star will not be forced to sing some of the film’s many songs alongside Emma Stone, putting his live voice to the test against the likes of Justin Timberlake and Sting.

John Legend will take on the musical performances, joining Lin-Manuel Miranda and Timberlake who will be representing Moana and Trolls respectively. As Vulture points out, it’s hardly Legend’s first time at the Academy Awards:

Legend, who won an Oscar with Common in 2015 for his Selma song “Glory,” will do both “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream).” Miranda will do his Moana song “How Far I’ll Go,” Sting will perform “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story, and Timberlake will do that one song from Trolls that no one can escape hearing (also known as “Can’t Stop the Feeling”).

