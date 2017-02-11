Summit Entertainment

For those sweating over Ryan Gosling possibly taking the stage at the Oscars, you can calm down. The La La Land star will not be forced to sing some of the film’s many songs alongside Emma Stone, putting his live voice to the test against the likes of Justin Timberlake and Sting.

John Legend will take on the musical performances, joining Lin-Manuel Miranda and Timberlake who will be representing Moana and Trolls respectively. As Vulture points out, it’s hardly Legend’s first time at the Academy Awards: