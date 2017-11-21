A Treasure Trove Of John Lennon’s Stolen Possessions Have Turned Up In Germany

#John Lennon #The Beatles
11.21.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

More than 100 items belonging to John Lennon that were stolen sometime around 2006, have recently turned up in Germany. According to a report from the Associated Press, the lot includes two pairs of the singer’s iconic, round “granny glasses,” a trio of diaries, and a handwritten musical score. Authorities in Berlin have apprehended a 58-year old suspect, who’s name has yet to be revealed, and are holding him on charges of suspicion of fraud and handling stolen goods. A second suspect is believed to be in Turkey and remains at-large.

Shortly after seizing the items, police and prosecutors flew to New York City to have the items inspected by Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono. “She was very emotional and we noticed clearly how much these things mean to her and how happy she would be to have them back,” prosecutor Susann Wettley told the AP. Because this remains an ongoing investigation, it’s unclear when Ono might regain full possession of the items.

The nature of the goods in question goes far beyond any kind of basic ephemera. The leather-bound diaries, which date from 1975, 1979 and 1980, are especially historically relevant. The last entry made by Lennon in the books took place on the morning of December 8, 1980, the same day he was shot and killed by his assassin, Mark David Chapman.

