John Maus Conjures Up The Past In New ‘Teenage Witch’ Video

10.12.17 2 mins ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gsr1F1Uf0Is

Ahead of his first album in six years, John Maus has released the video for “Teenage Witch,” the second single from the upcoming Screen Memories. You can see the video above.

The treatment for the song features video footage of a young Maus, acting tormented and manic, anticipating the performance style we’ve come to expect from him at his live shows.

The simple song is driven by a basic drum machine beat, bright synths, a hypnotic bass line, with the repeated title making up most of the lyrics.

“Teenage Witch” arrives after the debut single from Screen Memories, “The Combine,” which dropped in late August.

Screen Memories will be available this October individually, or as a part of a career-spanning 6 LP set which is slated for release in April. The boxed set will include Maus’ three previous and out-of-print albums: Songs, Love is Real, We Must Become the Pitiless Censors of Ourselves, a rarities compilation, a 56 page booklet that features lyrics, essays and photos. The collection also includes an exclusive 12 song album entitled Addendum.

Screen Memories is out via Domino Records on 10/27. You can pre-order it here.

Maus’ 6 LP boxed set is also available via Domino in April 2018 and can be pre-ordered now.

