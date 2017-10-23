John Maus Announces US Tour With The Kitschy and Intense ‘Touchdown’ Video

After announcing his first album in six years earlier this month, John Maus has offered the second single from the upcoming Screen Memories LP with an accompanying video. You can watch the clip above.

The treatment for “Touchdown” is just as dated as the previously released video for “Teenage Witch” albeit less personal. Filmed in a soft focus with bright lights leaving trails and blurs across the screen, the video focuses primarily on a football player getting psyched up and making the forward-drive toward the endzone. Though the player’s name reads as “Maus” on the back of his jersey, Maus plays the role of his intense coach, barking the song’s lyrics from the sidelines.

Screen Memories was announced in tandem with a 6 LP boxed set career retrospective which has now completely sold out.

Screen Memories is out via Domino Records on 10/27. You can pre-order it here.

John Maus US/Canadian Tour:

1/17 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb
1/19 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
1/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
1/21 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
1/23 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
1/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
1/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
1/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
1/29 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
1/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
1/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
2/2 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
2/23 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda
2/5 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
2/8 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
2/9 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
2/10 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
2/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
2/12 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
2/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
2/15 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
2/16 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
2/17 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
2/18 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

