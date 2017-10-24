John Mayer’s Twitter account is a source of many things for his 1.26 million followers: fresh perspectives about gun control, bizarre Kanye West theories, an online romance with Nicki Minaj, and many other 140-character dispatches that can inspire either laughs or some real thought (and sometimes both). Today, he took to Twitter to share a celebratory bit of personal news: Today marks the one-year anniversary of Mayer deciding “to give drinking a break”:
“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment. I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With