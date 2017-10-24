John Mayer Takes To Twitter To Celebrate His One Year Anniversary Of Giving Up Alcohol

10.24.17 47 mins ago

John Mayer’s Twitter account is a source of many things for his 1.26 million followers: fresh perspectives about gun control, bizarre Kanye West theories, an online romance with Nicki Minaj, and many other 140-character dispatches that can inspire either laughs or some real thought (and sometimes both). Today, he took to Twitter to share a celebratory bit of personal news: Today marks the one-year anniversary of Mayer deciding “to give drinking a break”:

“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment. I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak.”

Around The Web

TAGSjohn mayer

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP